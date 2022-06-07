Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 59,758 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,758 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

IT opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.92 and a 200 day moving average of $291.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

