13,100 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 52.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Bill.com by 891.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 181.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $5,059,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.14.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

