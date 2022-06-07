Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $108,764,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $278.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.