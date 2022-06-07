Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.57 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

