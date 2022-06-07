Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,901,000 after acquiring an additional 196,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,360 shares of company stock worth $55,700,029 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

