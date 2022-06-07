Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ozon were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ozon by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ozon by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ozon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ozon by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 380,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 137,193 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.26 million for the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 177.42% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

