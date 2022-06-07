Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

ON opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

