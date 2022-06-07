Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,359 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Change Healthcare worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

