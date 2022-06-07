Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Square were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

