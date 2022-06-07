Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 107,066 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1,070,660.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,066 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

