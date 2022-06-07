Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

