United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,265,000. State Street Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,985,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

