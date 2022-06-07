Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 991,427 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

