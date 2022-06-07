Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 105,802 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 705.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,802 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

