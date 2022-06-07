Commerce Bank Sells 15,232 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.81. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

