Commerce Bank Buys 567 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 134.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

