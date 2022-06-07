EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

