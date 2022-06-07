Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FOX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of FOX by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.