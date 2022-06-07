Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.