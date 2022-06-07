Commerce Bank Purchases 181 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

