Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $10.91 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 229,599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Open Text as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

