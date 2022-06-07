Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 389.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97,432 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

