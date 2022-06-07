Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 57,795 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,681 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

