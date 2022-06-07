Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.44% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 547.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 212.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the period.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

