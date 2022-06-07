Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,812 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

