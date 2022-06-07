Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.52 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.