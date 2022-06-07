Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.