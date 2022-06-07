Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

NYSE PAYC opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.95 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.