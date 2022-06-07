42,600 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

