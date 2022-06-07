Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $3.85 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of INMD opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

