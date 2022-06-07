Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPeng by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPeng by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in XPeng by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 5.41. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

