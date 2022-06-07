D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,787 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of LEGN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.