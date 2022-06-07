TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $624.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $531.23 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.62.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

