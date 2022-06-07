Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cable One by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cable One by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,294.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,493.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

