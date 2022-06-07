Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

