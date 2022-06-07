Commerce Bank Purchases 189 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.54.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.