Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 702,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 213,259 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 135,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 103,572 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 133.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.