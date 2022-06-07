Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.53 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4,483.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

