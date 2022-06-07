FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3,104.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 173,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

FLT opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.