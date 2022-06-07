382,900 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 136,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

