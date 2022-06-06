Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.