W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

WRB stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.