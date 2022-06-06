Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.33 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

