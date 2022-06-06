Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

