Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 34,831 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,831 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.27 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

