Capital World Investors Purchases 114,330 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.90% of Watsco worth $351,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $256.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.62 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

