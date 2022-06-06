W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,271 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $116,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.61 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

