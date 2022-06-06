Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 90.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

