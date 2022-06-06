Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Globant were worth $243,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Globant by 480.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 311.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after acquiring an additional 256,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $198.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

