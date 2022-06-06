Capital Research Global Investors Sells 57,693 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.88% of Globus Medical worth $137,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

